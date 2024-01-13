When A Rabbit Hole Becomes A Rabbi Hole

The secret tunnels discovered under the city of New York appear to be very suspicious indeed, but is it possible that these tunnels are connected to something far more evil than what they're claiming them to be (i.e. tunnels to connect the Synagogues during lockdown, etc.,)It's a known fact that the Khazarian 'Jews' practiced child sacrifice (referring to this video). Is it possible that these tunnels were built to facilitate this now-banned barbaric practice?
Just a thought, that's all.
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Seriously' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Laura's View And Tarot or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc sat16:59
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.