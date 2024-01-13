When A Rabbit Hole Becomes A Rabbi Hole

The secret tunnels discovered under the city of New York appear to be very suspicious indeed, but is it possible that these tunnels are connected to something far more evil than what they're claiming them to be (i.e. tunnels to connect the Synagogues during lockdown, etc.,)It's a known fact that the Khazarian 'Jews' practiced child sacrifice (referring to this video). Is it possible that these tunnels were built to facilitate this now-banned barbaric practice?

Just a thought, that's all.

