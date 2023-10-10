Alien Engagement? PostScript Insight with John Petersen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In his book, "Out of the Blue ... Wildcards and Other Big Future Surprises," John Petersen brings forth the possibility of UFO's, or alien engagement. Could this potential be on our near horizon?
Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️
Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!