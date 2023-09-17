BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is There Evidence of Grey Aliens in the Bible? - Hebrew to English Bible Translation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
99 views • 09/17/2023

Is There Evidence of Grey Aliens in the Bible?

Nephilim - Hebrew to English Bible Translation

I'm sharing this video from Steven Ben-Nun, "Israeli News Live" on YouTube, with description.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8E-bofIaKQ&ab_channel=IsraeliNewsLive

Sep 16, 2023Is There Evidence of Grey Aliens in the Bible? Could it be as Barry Chamish has suggested that they, the Greys are the Nephilim?

