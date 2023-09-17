Is There Evidence of Grey Aliens in the Bible? - Hebrew to English Bible Translation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is There Evidence of Grey Aliens in the Bible?
Nephilim - Hebrew to English Bible Translation
I'm sharing this video from Steven Ben-Nun, "Israeli News Live" on YouTube, with description.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8E-bofIaKQ&ab_channel=IsraeliNewsLive
Sep 16, 2023Is There Evidence of Grey Aliens in the Bible? Could it be as Barry Chamish has suggested that they, the Greys are the Nephilim?
Thank you for
your Support:
https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Bennun PO Box 156 Sunbright TN 37872
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive
EMPShiled: https://www.empshield.com/
Use coupon code INL50
https://themindunleashed.com/2016/10/...
• Return of the Giants, Lecture - Barry...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSKUCVfEky4&t=409s&ab_channel=AbrahamicFaith