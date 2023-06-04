U.S. patent for vaccine nanotechnology uses toxin of biowarfare, notes Karen Kingston

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Stew Peters documentary "Final Days" which premiered on 31 May
2023. The patent Karen Kingston is talking about can be read here: https://patents.justia.com/patent/9539210
A PDF of the patent (US-9539210-B2) is posted here: http://www.bainwoodhuang.com/7058633.pdf
The patent says: "Vaccine nanotechnology", "In some embodiments, the small molecule is a toxin. In some embodiments, the toxin is from a chemical weapon, an agent of biowarfare, or a hazardous environmental agent."
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News