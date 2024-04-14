BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEEP RIVER
SALVATORIO
SALVATORIO
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 04/14/2024

DEEP RIVER

Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep

I went down to the river in the morning
I went at the break of day
I went down to the river in the morning
I went down to the river to pray

Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep

Oh Lord Oh Lord have mercy
I repent my sinful ways
Oh Lord Oh Lord have mercy
Jesus wash my sins away

Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep

Oh come now Holy Spirit
Inspire me from above
Oh come now Holy Spirit
And fill my heart with Thy love

Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep

Our Father who art in heaven
Let Thy will be done
Lead us not into temptation
But let Thy kingdom come

Deep river keep on a -rolling
Deep river rolling to the sea
Deep River keeps on a -rolling
Deep river rolling so deep

Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024

 LESS

Keywords
holy spiritjesusour father
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy