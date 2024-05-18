End the Fed Bill OFFICIALLY Introduced - AOC & MTG Cat Fight - HUGE Storms In TX 5/17/24

Weekly News Report! Well, he's done it. After years of attempting to get a bill on the House floor to #EndTheFed, Thomas Massive has finally introduced a bill that will put every Congressman on notice where they stand on fake #fiatmoney. In clown world, (and I'm here for it!) a cat fight broke out in Congress between #MTG,, #AOC, & another member, leading pundits to ask the question, "Did we just witness the Gettosburg Address?" Massive storms ripped through TX last night, leaving devastation in their wake. Tucker interviewed football great Aaron Roders, the economy is on life support, and Biden is still in the basement telling people to eat cake. How did the world's #1 golfer end up arrested in Texas? All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read more: https://www.resistancechicks.com/end-the-fed-bill-officially-introduced/





Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%