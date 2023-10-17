BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's Not All Bad News: Reflecting Over The Past Few Days & The Future
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
917 followers
11 views • 10/17/2023

In this episode, I share with you some of the things that occurred over the weekend on my trip to Florida to attend the Lifewave conference along with thoughts on how Scripture speaks to the time in which we live and these new discoveries. Alyssa Simpson joins me to share some of the things we heard and saw concerning what CEO David Schmidt unveiled and spoke about his vision. In that vision was protecting our water supply, food supply and a communications system that cannot be taken down, among other things. Long time listener Rebecca calls in to share about her experience as well.

Keywords
foodlightfrequencieswatercommunicationslifewavedavid schmidtpatches
