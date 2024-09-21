BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moscow Slams Israel at UN, Calls Pager, Radio Attacks in Lebanon Monstrous 'Terrorist Act'.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
149 views • 8 months ago

Moscow Slams Israel At UN, Calls Pager, Radio Attacks In Lebanon Monstrous 'Terrorist Act'. -  Russia's UN Rep Nebenzya (speaking above) condemns Tel Aviv's "barbaric crime" that murdered 37, including children, injured +4,000.

What happened recently in Lebanon and Syria takes escalation of conflict in Middle East to new high-tech dimension. An extremely dangerous turn.

Those who committed this barbaric crime did not spare anyone, explosions thundered in hospitals, markets and streets, shops and pharmacies. We regard what happened a terrorist act that poses a threat to regional peace and security with unpredictable consequences for entire Middle East. 

It's obvious that organizers of this attack, unprecedented in terms of malicious use of household devices, were deliberately seeking to ignite large-scale armed confrontation, seeking to provoke new major Middle East war.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
