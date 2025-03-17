© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BUFFALO NEW YORK: A HIDDEN LEGACY BENEATH OUR STREETS
🌎 🔎⚡🚋⚡ 🌍
(10min : 00sec)
Beneath the paved roads of Buffalo, remnants of the old Tartarian Electric Railways still lie hidden—buried beneath layers of tarmac and concrete. Rather than dismantling this remarkable infrastructure, our predecessors simply covered it up, sealing #history beneath our very feet.
This isn't just a local phenomenon - it’s a pattern seen across the world. The past hasn’t vanished; it remains, concealed in plain sight, waiting to be rediscovered.
#advancedHistory #secretHistory #subvertedHistory #hiddenhistory