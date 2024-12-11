The Complete Book Of Enoch - Introduction - Audio

Audio Introduction to:

The Complete Book of Enoch -

Standard English Version -

By Dr. Jay Winter





Genesis 5:23-24 NLT

Enoch lived 365 years, [24] walking in close fellowship with God. Then one day he disappeared, because God took him.





Hebrews 11:5 NLT

It was by faith that Enoch was taken up to heaven without dying-"he disappeared, because God took him." For before he was taken up, he was known as a person who pleased God





Jude 1:14 NLT

Enoch, who lived in the seventh generation after Adam, prophesied about these people. He said, "Listen! The Lord is coming with countless thousands of his holy ones.