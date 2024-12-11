The Complete Book Of Enoch - Introduction - Audio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audio Introduction to:
The Complete Book of Enoch -
Standard English Version -
By Dr. Jay Winter
Genesis 5:23-24 NLT
Enoch lived 365 years, [24] walking in close fellowship with God. Then one day he disappeared, because God took him.
Hebrews 11:5 NLT
It was by faith that Enoch was taken up to heaven without dying-"he disappeared, because God took him." For before he was taken up, he was known as a person who pleased God
Jude 1:14 NLT
Enoch, who lived in the seventh generation after Adam, prophesied about these people. He said, "Listen! The Lord is coming with countless thousands of his holy ones.