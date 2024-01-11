Redacted News with Clayton Morris: 🚨 Breaking: Senators demand Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's resignation. Pentagon concealed his hospitalization from both the White House & the public. A major breach of trust at the highest levels – what led to this unprecedented cover-up? #LloydAustin
@TheRedactedInc
https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1745240606278918437?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.