Economics: It's Elementary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Cost & Quality Problem
* Your taxes are going up.
* We’re in real trouble.
* We have a “third party payer” problem.
* The best way to buy: you spend your $ on your stuff.
* The worst way to buy: other [gubment] people spend other people’s [taxpayer] $ on other people’s stuff.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 18 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4q68ef-new-bombshell-cia-story-surfaces-ep.-2232-04182024.html