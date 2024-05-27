Illegal Immigration Poses a Massive Threat to America’s Domestic Security - Charles Marino

The southern border has been infiltrated over the past three years under the Biden administration, and the results have been catastrophic. Charles Marino is the CEO of Sentinel Security Solutions with a background working with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service. He explains in detail how many foreign illegal migrant encounters, apprehensions, and “gotaways” are taking place at the border every year, and why this poses an intrinsic threat to the domestic security of America. He also offers specific insight into the overwhelming number of Chinese national crossings, which have risen 1,000 percent. What’s the link between rising crime in the U.S. and illegal immigration? Charles breaks it down and also gives key common sense solutions.









Americans’ number one issue is border security and rising crime and a nation without border security and immigration laws cannot survive





The Biden administration is unprecedented in its flagrant refusal to do its federal duty and secure the border





Violent crime is being committed across the nation by people who should never have been allowed to cross the border in the first place





Over 180 countries are represented among the illegal migrants flooding into the country









