Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Abbott Vs Biden TX Border Standoff - Abbot Not Backing Down- Is Border Convoy a Fed Set Up 1/26/24
channel image
Resistance Chicks
1351 Subscribers
Shop now
85 views
Published a month ago

Weekly News Report- Red states are circling the wagons around Texas as governors around the country send in members of their national guard, including FL and OK. Is Vivek the strongest VP for Trump? Ben Shapiro joins anti-woke rapper Tom McDonald for a chart-topping hit called FACTS- and it's not horrible. How is the economy treating you? Fresh GDP numbers came in and it was a blowout. The kind of blowout only $2.7 trillion of deficit can buy. While the real economy crumbles. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/abbott-vs-biden-texas-border-standoff/


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!


For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC


Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!


Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
texasborder crisisfactsben shapiroconvoyeagle passgovernor abbottmark anthonytom mcdonaldrobert ageebanners 4 freedompete chambersstand with texastake our border back convoytake our border backkim yeateri stand with texastexas border crisistexas convoy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket