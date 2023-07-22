© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eric Genuis - "Miracle"
11 years ago
Thank you everyone - here is yet another excerpt from last year's "Concert of Hope" in Colorado. This is a beautiful piece featuring flute, violin, graceful cello and stirring strings. It truly is a "Miracle" to be able to share my music with all of you.
Blessings to you all,
Eric
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrv10amCqak