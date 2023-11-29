COVID Plandemic 2.0 - Donald Trump: "WE WILL NOT COMPLY!!!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Nov 27, 2023) The globalist psychopaths and left-wing lunatics are currently working overtime to create a new COVID global pandemic/plandemic scare to have more lockdowns, mask mandates, poison death shots, and mail in-voting so they can steal another presidential election. The official message from Donald Trump is: "WE WILL NOT COMPLY!!!".