What Your Therapist Won't Tell You (Part 1 of 2) - Deliverance and Inner Healing

Interview with Dr. Tara Fairfield discussing deliverance and inner healing, and the link between mental illness disorders and spirits. Touching on the subject of DID (Dissociative Identity Disorder) and what it looks like. (PART 1 of 2)
Visit website: www.cleansingthebloodline.com
Get the book: Divinely Delivered From the King of Rebellion: purchase the book