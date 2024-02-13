321) A substituição demográfica via tecnologia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Steele continua na sua missão de vos acordar para a realidade tecnológica electromagnética, fotónica e escalar.
Créditos ao canal TROLLCATCHERGENERAL, Dez.20, 2023.
they-want-you-sterilized-with-cancer-and-then-dead: https://www.bitchute.com/video/c5AOTWAZB1m0/
Estudos revistos por pares:
Human‑made electromagnetic fields: Ion forced‑oscillation and voltage‑gated ion channel dysfunction, oxidative stress and DNA damage (Review) : https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34617575/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8562392/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355106132_Human-made_electromagnetic_fields_Ion_forced-oscillation_and_voltage-gated_ion_channel_dysfunction_oxidative_stress_and_DNA_damage_Review
Mechanism of Ion Forced-Oscillation and Voltage-Gated Ion Channel Dysfunction by Polarized and Coherent Electromagnetic Fields : https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.1201/9781003201052-16/mechanism-ion-forced-oscillation-voltage-gated-ion-channel-dysfunction-polarized-coherent-electromagnetic-fields-dimitris-panagopoulos
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal