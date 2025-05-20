Ruth Chapter Three

#Ruth #ChapterThree #salvation #Miracle #Jesus #lineage #faithfulness #Boaz #lovestory #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #ColmFagan #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #OxfordBaptistChapel





The book of Ruth is many people's favourite in the Bible. It tells the story of a young widow who decides to leave her famine-stricken pagan country of Moab and follow her Mother-in-Law into the promised land in search of food. It is a tale of bereavement, love, and new beginnings. Colm Fagan from ⁨@oxfordbaptistchapel9892 presents the third in our four-part series with chapter three, where Boaz and Ruth plan to marry, but someone stands in their way.





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





Filmed on Sunday, 18th May 2025.





