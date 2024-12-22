© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter Breggin is also featured in one of the episodes of - The Next Pandemic Preparedness Survival
Don't miss any of the insightful episodes of The Next Pandemic Preparedness Survival, Register for free at https://BrightU.com.
#Pandemic #Preparedness #Survival #Docuseries #BrightU #GlobalCrisis #Truth #LeeMerritt #PeterBreggin