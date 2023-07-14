BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Situation Update: 7/26 We Are In The Last Phases Of The Bloody War!! White Hats Get The Upper Hand For Good!!!
What If This Happened?
What If This Happened?
21403 views • 07/14/2023

Gates, Soros, And All The Top Players For NWO Are Flooding The Food Supply With Their Poisons!! These People Are A Death Cult And Want Nothing But That For Us!! That means it’s time to PREPARE for more INSTABILITY. Let me ask you…Do you have enough emergency food on hand to get you through severe shortages? Go To: https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/7teen-uprising-reborn?rfsn=6210744.4c6423&subid=7Teen      And Save The Most Money Plus Free Shipping On The Best Quality Emergency Food Kits Out There!! 

 We Are Out Here Doing The Deep Work And Could Use Your Support!! Give A Donation To Keep Us Going Strong And Show Appreciation For Our Work: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95    Then Email Us At [email protected]

Sources For Video:

 https://censored.news

https://banned.video







Keywords
current eventscorruptionpresident trumpcrimes against humanityalex soros boss off all magistratesbill gates the un the who all fight for top spot in nwochild sex trafficking goes all the way to topww3 is herehuge intel dump
