Pakistan Police Withdraw From former PM Khan's Home after Clashes with Protesters - March 15, 2023
Sharing from Global News on YouTube.

Pakistan's security forces withdrew from around Imran Khan's home on Wednesday, putting a pause on clashes that had erupted after police tried to arrest the former prime minister. Earlier, security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest. Khan's sought-after arrest is from a warrant against him for defying orders to present himself in court over charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries during his time as prime minister.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
