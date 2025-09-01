Bear Creek Arsenal BC203 - AmbGun Minuteman Review

AmbGun Bear Creek Arsenal Rimfire page

17 HMR has a reputation for not doing so well with Semi-Autos.





Bear Creek Arsenal boldly steps into the fray with the 10/22 like BC203 running the hot little magnum rimfire cartridge.





After the issues I reported regarding the 22LR BC201, Bear Creek replaced the 10/22 clone with the 17. Cool.





First thing I check…can you remove the bolt without first removing the buffer pin. Nope. Score. The bolt is oversized to keep the 17 HMR in check using simple blowback operation without any kind of delayed unlocking…like the Savage A17 or the Rock River LAR-15M.





I like the medium profile stainless barrel noticeably lighter than the BC201’s bull barrel. Overall a good looking package paired with the Hogue overmolded stock and the very crisp Ruger BX trigger.





The bolt’s mass extends UP into the underside of the receiver’s integral picatinny rail. To mount a magnified optic with proper eye relief, the pic rail really needs to extend another 3-4 slots FORWARD. And to get proper eye alignment, the stock needs a cheek riser. The Hogue stock is really designed for irons. And the BC203 is pretty much an optics only rifle. Running a bipod, I used my support hand to get proper sight alignment. Nonetheless, With a Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4 mounted in low rings, it LOOKS nice.





Despite being awkward in regards to getting proper eye position behind the scope, the BC203 delivers excellent accuracy. During zeroing, I fired seven 5 shot groups all under 2 MOA with 3 of the 5 shot groups under 1MOA. Impressed.





The problem is that I managed to achieve this accuracy despite the frustration of reverse turkey necking and chin welding to get a good view of the Leupold’s reticle.





And I was also dealing with the frustration of suffering rampant malfunctions…failures to extract/eject. But damn, that’s some good accuracy.





Tried CCI VNT polymer tip, Remington Premier Magnum Rimfire, Federal Speer TNT hollow point, and Federal V-Max Polymer Tip. Same great accuracy. Same malfunctions.





The base of each fired case is swollen. Convex enough to the point that most cases cannot stand upright.





Checking the extractor with a live cartridge, it holds well. Convex base case, not so much.





Hold the bolt during firing and the case comes out with a flat base.





My suspicion is that the bolt is moving back too early….maybe 17HMR does need delayed blowback or maybe a stiffer recoil spring would work or some preload on the stock recoil spring.





Or maybe I am a 17HMR idiot. My first experiment with the cartridge, running the Henry lever gun, did not go well either.





I have a big stash of 17. Try a bolt action?



