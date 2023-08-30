© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pskov Airport in Russia, about 30km from the Estonian border appears to have been struck by numerous drone attack strikes.
Let's hope they weren't from Estonia, or another NATO member state. That could become disastrous rapidly.
Articles:
https://tass.com/emergencies/1667121
https://www.rt.com/russia/582061-pskov-gunfire-explosions-reports/