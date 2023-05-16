Kari Lake Has THREE Whistleblowers Who Will Testify that 130,000 Ballots are FAKE!

“They Dragged Us to Hell and We Are Standing and Fighting Back” – Kari Lake Has THREE Whistleblowers Who Will Testify that 130,000 Did Not Pass Signature Verification — But Election Officials Counted Them Anyway!





This morning Kari Lake told Steve Bannon her team has THREE whistleblowers who will testify that over 130,000 ballot signatures did not pass signature verification but election officials later counted them anyway.





Kari Lake: My team and I, we’ve identified three whistleblowers who were intimately involved in the signature verification process in Maricopa County.





They speak of how they were rejecting tens of thousands of signatures up to the tune of maybe 130,000 ballots. And then somewhere above them, in the chain of command, they were just being sent on through.





Those ballots were being sent through anyway. And you should see some of these signatures. It’s like a chicken scratch scrawls. It’s an absolute joke. Doesn’t even match the voter’s signature.





It’s a willful violation of the law. And we’re not going to sit here and take it anymore. So we’re going to prove this. These mismatched signatures, they were added to the final count. They should have been tossed out completely. Our whistleblowers, Steve, are going to be exposing the process.





For what it’s worth and what it is, it’s a complete sham. It’s a lie. It’s Maricopa County’s way of injecting hundreds of thousands of bad ballots into the system.





And we’re confident that the number of fraudulent ballots exceeds the 17,000 margin separating myself and Katie Hobbes in their count of the election.





source:https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/they-dragged-us-to-hell-and-we-are-standing-and-fighting-back-kari-lake-has-three-whistleblowers-who-will-testify-that-130000-did-not-pass-signature-verification-but-election-officials-count/











