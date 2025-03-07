War With Iran?

The Prime Minister Of Qatar Is Being Attacked In The Media For Wanting To Stop It

* There is enormous pressure on the U.S. to participate in a brand new war against Iran.

* The government of Qatar thinks that’s unwise.

* They are being slandered relentlessly in American media.

* Qatar’s prime minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, explains.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 March 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-qatar-prime-minister

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1898071153794748718