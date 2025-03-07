War With Iran?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Prime Minister Of Qatar Is Being Attacked In The Media For Wanting To Stop It
* There is enormous pressure on the U.S. to participate in a brand new war against Iran.
* The government of Qatar thinks that’s unwise.
* They are being slandered relentlessly in American media.
* Qatar’s prime minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, explains.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 March 2025
