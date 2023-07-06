BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Darshan Maharaja—Assisted Suicide and the Fragility of Public Opinion
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
268 views • 07/06/2023

July 6, 2023: My guest this week is Darshan Maharaja. Darshan is a gifted and articulate writer whose incisive commentary covers a wide range of topics, including MAiD, climate change and economic policies. Born in India, Darshan has experienced both socialism and free market conditions; he has a wide range of experience, having worked as a chartered accountant in several foreign countries before coming to Canada. I appreciate his clear thoughts about our civilization’s decline into the premature ending of human lives. 

Keywords
suicidesupreme courtlifeparliamentpro-lifechp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorassisted suicidemaidpublic opinionpalliative carechpcanadachp talksdarshan maharajamentai illness
