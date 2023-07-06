CHP Talks: Darshan Maharaja—Assisted Suicide and the Fragility of Public Opinion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 6, 2023: My guest this week is Darshan Maharaja. Darshan is a gifted and articulate writer whose incisive commentary covers a wide range of topics, including MAiD, climate change and economic policies. Born in India, Darshan has experienced both socialism and free market conditions; he has a wide range of experience, having worked as a chartered accountant in several foreign countries before coming to Canada. I appreciate his clear thoughts about our civilization’s decline into the premature ending of human lives.
Learn more about Darshan at: https://darshanmaharaja.ca
