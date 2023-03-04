4/03/2023 -- Large M7.0 earthquake in West Pacific + M6.5 Strikes NW Pacific - Movement underway now

A new large M7.0 range earthquake has struck the West Pacific, followed hours later (and many thousands of miles North) by another significant earthquake coming in at M6.5-M6.7 in Kamchatka Russia / NW Pacific plate boundary.Two back to back large earthquakes within about 10 hours of each other, thousands of miles apart... major movement underway now (as I explain in the video).

We are expecting the spread to continue, and move to the new areas named in the video, which include China, Alaska, Pakistan, as well as El Salvador, Peru, and Reno Nevada. Warnings issued for Delaware on the East coast of the USA for up to M4.0 range.





