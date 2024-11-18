PETRICHOR! Oh give me GLOAMING, lots of gloaming, under cloudy skies above, don't fence me in MVI_2968,71merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An uncommon moment this early evening in the backyard: an hour of spits of rain, no wind, oppressive heat and closeness, and PETRICHOR! Bliss! A great mind once said, “Work with the soil is not a curse; rather is it the highest blessing to all who are thus permitted to enjoy the most human of all human activities.” And, wow, who doesn’t enjoy the smell of rain on previously parched earth? ‘Petrichor’: “Even the word itself has ancient origins. It’s derived from the Greek “petra” (stone) and “ichor” which, in Greek mythology, is the ethereal blood of the gods.” https://www.csiro.au/en/news/All/Articles/2015/March/the-smell-of-rain-how-our-scientists-invented-a-new-word