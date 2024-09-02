VfB isn't a chemist, but he does know a chemical reaction when the (((homosexual banking mafia))) keeps on waving it in my face





(((GERM THEORY))) IS A PSYOP TO DENIGRATE GERMANY





Local officials say no need to be worried, but you should be aware





Stay informed about Columbus and central Ohio news, weather and sports! Follow NBC4 on our website and social media channels:





https://www.nbc4i.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/wcmhnbc4columbus?sub_confirmation=1

https://www.facebook.com/NBC4Columbus

https://www.instagram.com/nbc4i/

https://twitter.com/nbc4i