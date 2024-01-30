Bloody Sunday - Dark Troubles in Northern Ireland - How did a Protest March on January 30th 1972 Lead to a Massacre?

Bloody Sunday has become synonymous with the darkest period of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. But how did a protest march on January 30th 1972 lead to a massacre?
◾️Thirteen people were killed and a further 15 wounded after members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside - a predominantly Catholic part of Londonderry (Derry).
◾️The image of a Catholic priest waving a blood-stained handkerchief as he helped a victim to safety was broadcast around the world.
◾️The Saville Inquiry, set up by Tony Blair in 1998, found that none of the casualties were posing a threat or doing anything that would justify their shooting.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.