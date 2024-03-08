BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President Trump posts nearly $92M bond in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
32 views • 03/08/2024

New York Post | President Donald Trump posted a $91.63 million bond Friday as he appeals a Manhattan jury’s judgment against him for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.


The posting of the bond is expected to allow Trump to stop the penalty from being enforced while he challenges January’s verdict at the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.


The bond is guaranteed by the insurance giant Chubb, which has offices in Virginia and New Jersey, according to Trump’s filing.


Trump was ordered to pay the massive sum at a trial to determine damages after a federal judge found Trump liable for repeatedly defaming Carroll — whom a prior jury found Trump sexually assaulted inside a department store fitting room — by claiming that she’d made up her allegation to get publicity for her book and calling her a “whack job” who should “pay dearly.”


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/03/08/us-news...


#donaldtrump #ejeancarroll #defamation

Keywords
nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt92 million bond
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy