Govts Can 'Program' CBDC Currencies to Have 'Expiry Dates - 'Decide Purchases' - WEF Summer Davos 2023

Govts Can "Program" CBDC Currencies to Have "Expiry Dates" - WEF Summer Davos 2023

Authorities will also be able to restrict “undesirable” purchases, Cornell University professor Eswar Prasad said at the WEF’s 14th annual meeting in China - such as "ammunition, drugs, or pornography."

“Now we are at the cusp of physical currency essentially disappearing,” Prasad noted with glee.

Govts could soon have the ability to decide how, when and what you spend your own money on - time to rise up