BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Martial Law: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • 6 months ago

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol: 

"Within the next 10 days, I will eradicate anti-state forces...." 

And just like that, a new Western-backed dictator is born! 2025 is going to be WILD. 

Adding: 

  South Korean President Yoon's Approval at 25% Before Martial Law Declaration 

A recent poll conducted by Yonhap shows President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating at just 25%, with 71.0% of respondents expressing negative views on his actions. This survey was conducted prior to Yoon’s declaration of martial law today. 

The ruling People Power Party currently holds a 32.3% approval rating, while the opposition Democratic Party is ahead with 45.2%. 

The Democratic Party, which controls the parliament, has announced it no longer recognizes Yoon as president and intends to challenge the martial law. 

🐻 And a Western-backed dictator is born just like that. We didn't have that in our cards for December lol.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy