NEW Revival Music Now Here!!! Are you ready to re-Christianize North America? Are you tired of the present road of Deterioration! Let's Get Back To God! Only Jesus Christ can Make America Great Again! Put on All Social Media Every Day! (In its fullest incarnation, with this lyric and background music, the melody lines, power singer and background choir are easily discernible....)