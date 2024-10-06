Evacuation Moment of a Grandma civilian from the village of Ivanovka - part 2 - EVAC on a dirt bike

Russian Footage of one moment of the evacuation of civilians from the village of Ivanovka (Ukraine)

Grandma was very shocked. She was very worried and not everyone can understand what she went through...: "What is this? Is it for me?" - she was sincerely surprised by the offered tea and chocolate. For her, this became a real moment of humanity in the middle of the war, which reminded her of the simple joys that had been missing from her life for so long.





- from a fighter of the Reservoir Dogs brigade