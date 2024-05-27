BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hospitals Murdered Patients 'In Cold Blood' To Meet 'Covid Targets,' Whistleblowers Testify
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
339 views • 11 months ago

Big Pharma, governments, and hospitals around the world are scrambling to cover up the crimes they committed during the Covid pandemic, as the truth finally begins catching up with those who took the opportunity to play god and begin culling the herd.

Protected by the mainstream media, these murderers thought they had committed the perfect crime.

But now, eyewitnesses and family members of the dead are providing powerful testimonies in Covid inquiries that have the potential to bring justice to the bereaved and finally wake up the sleeping masses to what really happened during the pandemic.

As body bags continue to mount people around the world are finally waking up to the harsh reality, the mainstream media has never been less relevant.

We are the news now and it’s our duty to expose the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the global elite until they are held to account.

- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
depopulationcovidcovid deathsjacqui deevoyplaying goda good deatheuthanaziainvoluntary euthanasiacovid enquiry
