Morning Markets - Overlays Showing Correlation Between Different Metal Markets [EP7]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MARKET ULTRAPETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ
MONDAY NOV. 20 2023
EPISODE #7
SPECIAL GUEST:
• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter
MARKET ULTRA RUMBLE CHANNEL:
• https://rumble.com/c/c-5275075
TEXT ALERT SIGN-UPS:
• Text “ULTRA” to (844) 837-5132
TIME MARKERS:
00:05:42:22 - DOLLAR CHART
00:08:26:20 - CRUDE OIL CHART
00:10:41:26 - GOLD CHART
00:15:58:10 - PLATINUM CHART
00:19:24:11 - SILVER CHART
00:22:35:26 - COPPER CHART