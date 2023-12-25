The Gospel In The Stars... & A Brand New App The World Should See

Bob Sisson, aka Bob the Plummer, joins me in this fascinating discussion of the everlasting Gospel that's been placed in the stars! He's developed and will be launching his Holy Stars app. We'll look at Scripture and confirm that the stars do proclaim the glory of God!

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

