Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Gospel In The Stars... & A Brand New App The World Should See
channel image
Sons of Liberty
900 Subscribers
59 views
Published 2 months ago

Bob Sisson, aka Bob the Plummer, joins me in this fascinating discussion of the everlasting Gospel that's been placed in the stars! He's developed and will be launching his Holy Stars app. We'll look at Scripture and confirm that the stars do proclaim the glory of God!

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

Keywords
biblegospeljesus christstarsabrahamconstellationshoroscopezodiacbob sisson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket