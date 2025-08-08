Why Unpunished Oligarchic Elites Must Face A Reckoning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In America, justice is supposed to be blind—but when political elites escape consequences, the entire foundation of the Republic trembles. From the Trump-Russia hoax to unchecked foreign espionage, from sanctuary cities shielding criminals to violent protests bankrolled by radical NGOs, the pattern is clear: wrongdoing goes unpunished, and the nation suffers. Meanwhile, open borders feed modern slavery, as traffickers exploit lax enforcement, vanishing hundreds of thousands of minors into the shadows. Each unchecked act of corruption, treachery, or neglect doesn’t just weaken our institutions—it erodes the very meaning of citizenship and sovereignty. When accountability is denied, chaos takes root. If America is to survive, it must hold the guilty accountable—no matter their rank or title. Because without justice, there is no Republic left to defend.
