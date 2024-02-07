BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Return to the Black Rock Dream 6-29-24 to 7-2-24
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ in which He takes me back to the magnetic black rocks and speaks to me of its effects on our world during the rest of the end of days.

Revelation 17:4 These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.

