03-15-2024 The Father's Design of Man and Woman (Ish and Isha)

Genesis 2:20 So the man gave names to all livestock, and to the birds of the heavens, and to every beast of the field. But for the man there was not found a helper for him, as his counterpart. 21 So יהוה Elohim caused a deep sleep to fall on the man, and he slept. And He took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh in its place. 22 And the rib which יהוה Elohim had taken from the man He made into a woman, and He brought her to the man. 23 And the man said, “This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh. This one is called ‘woman,’ because she was taken out of man.” 24 For this cause a man shall leave his father and mother, and cleave to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. 25 And they were both naked, the man and his wife, yet they were not ashamed.

