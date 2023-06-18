BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NIGHT SHADOW 06172023 -- Military Movements in USA and Tanks In the Streets - Something Is Up!!
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
4324 views • 06/18/2023

This is a short shout-out to give you a heads up of massive military movements within the United States being reported, especially in California and Idaho but also in many other areas. Something is up, and we could be going under martial law next week - rumors of possible conflict with Russia also in the wind. No one seems to know what, why or how, but sooner or later we do under military rule. We have warned of this for years - is it now here? 

Keywords
stewartbestnightshadowslarrywtaylormilitarymovements
