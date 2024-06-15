Paul Preston Interviews Judyth Vary Baker & Jerome Corsi About Vaccines, Viruses, JFK Assassination

Paul Preston interviews Judyth Vary Baker the former girlfriend of Lee Harvey Oswald, the supposed assassin of John F. Kennedy. Also being interviewed later in the video is Jerome Corsi who has deeply investigated the JFK assassination and through a careful and detailed study of all the evidence knows that Lee Harvey Oswald did not assassinate JFK nor could he have done so from the shooting position he was at and especially with the type of gun he had. They have a detailed discussion on this subject but also much is discussed about the deadly vaccines and about viruses as Judyth is highly educated on this subject as she began learning about viruses and vaccines at an early age. She was also a CIA asset and so was Lee Harvey Oswald.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/baker-corsi





