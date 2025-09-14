AURORA POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS MAN 💀 AFTER CRASH AND ALTERCATION

* (Disclaimer: The content in this video is intended for educational and informational purposes only)

Aurora, Colorado — On August 30, 2025, at 7:31 p.m., an Aurora Police officer was attempting to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the driver struck another car traveling eastbound on East 6th Avenue. After the initial crash, the vehicle crossed over the median and collided with a second vehicle traveling westbound. Following the crash, the officer approached and gave commands to the driver. The man exited the vehicle but did not listen to the officer’s instructions and a physical altercation occurred. During the altercation, the officer observed a firearm on the ground near the man. The man was not holding the firearm but advanced toward the officer in a fighting stance while the officer backed away and continued giving commands. The officer then fired his weapon, striking the man. Additional officers responded to assist and provided first aid until medical personnel arrived. The man died at the scene. The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy. The investigation remains active and ongoing.





