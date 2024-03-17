BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HAITI: Weapons Trafficked from US Give Gangs Greater Firepower Than Police
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
48 views • 03/17/2024

Haiti Awaits Security Mission, Weapons Trafficked from US Give Gangs Greater Firepower Than Police.   Violence further spiralled in Haiti after PM Henry vowed to resign as gangs took control of nearly 80 percent of capital Port-au-Prince. A powerful gang leader in Haiti has threatened political leaders who would participate in a planned transition council. 


Gang leader Jimmy Chérizier “Barbecue” vowed to fight for the control at all costs, while his cohorts destroyed police stations and other state buildings. Meanwhile, Gang members in Haiti have been seen using high-powered rifles, pump-action shotguns or automatic weapon. However, the weaponry is not made in Haiti and the arsenal largely comes directly from the US.   Aired 3/15/2024

Keywords
insurrectionhaitibarbecueport au princegang fighting
