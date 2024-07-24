Sovereign Sister's Podcast | Episode 24 | Dipping into Your Pocket: Are Gov't Programs Worth the Cost?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Going to take a deep dive into the intricate world of
government spending. A vast array of government programs is funded by your tax
dollars. Let's evaluate their true cost and benefit to society. From outdated
programs still fully funded to their accomplishments, which projects and
initiatives are a benefit to the taxpayer? Time to hold elected officials
accountable.
LIVE MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble and YouTube