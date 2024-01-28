Scriptures and Wallstreet: The Border Crisis Is Now Affecting Bank Accounts

Scriptures and Wallstreet





Jan 28, 2024





Carlos Cortez Jr. exposes how in the wake of the standoff at Eagle Pass, the government has been setting up a system that will make the Chinese Social Credit Score look like a joke. He exposes a hidden Federal Reserve document that shows it all.





Schedule a consultation today!

https://cortezwealth.management/

Follow us on Rumble!

https://rumble.com/c/c-5319252

Check out a new way to generate passive income!

https://www.cashflowmachine.io/ccortez





Check out these portable campfires!

https://ezzusa.com/discount/Cortez





Follow us on twitter!

https://twitter.com/scrptrandwallst





Visit:

https://americafirstretirementplan.com/





Get your own private insurance account!

https://privateinsuredaccount.com/





Support the show! Buy American made products:

https://switchmyproductsusa.com/





Fluoride Free Alkaline water :

Www.AmericaFirstWater.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v49pm65-scriptures-and-wallstreet-the-border-crisis-is-now-effecting-bank-accounts.html