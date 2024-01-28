Scriptures and Wallstreet: The Border Crisis Is Now Affecting Bank Accounts

Scriptures and Wallstreet
Jan 28, 2024
Carlos Cortez Jr. exposes how in the wake of the standoff at Eagle Pass, the government has been setting up a system that will make the Chinese Social Credit Score look like a joke. He exposes a hidden Federal Reserve document that shows it all.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v49pm65-scriptures-and-wallstreet-the-border-crisis-is-now-effecting-bank-accounts.html
