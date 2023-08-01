Utah Police Thinks No Child Trafficking in CPS Despite Evidence - Fire Annette Monson | #AbolishCPS

Me: "Why does CPS even exist?

Police: "Because they specialize in things dealing with children."

Me: "Yeah, and they also are proven to be child sex traffickers, CPS."



It's very concerning when law enforcement won't acknowledge CPS has lots of problems and pretends everything is fine despite evidence to the contrary and turning a blind eye to corruption locally and nationwide.



I was falsely accused. Charge DISMISSED with PREJUDICE and ALL allegations DISMISSED. But I shouldn't even have been charged in the 1st place if CPS and police actually did an investigation instead of believing a psychopath who has a long 35+ year history of lying and grooming and brainwashing vulnerable woke teenagers.

Susan Manning is a psychopath and serial groomer who lost custody of her children, kidnapped my wife 3 times growing up, lied constantly to my wife about her dad, coached my wife what to say on the phone to her dad, then recorded the phone calls with her dad.



When we saw Susan Manning repeating her same grooming and brainwashing patterns with our teenage daughters, we confronted Susan and established healthy boundaries to protect our children and family from Susan Manning. And that is when Susan Manning called CPS and lied to CPS caseworker Annette Monson.



On April 27, 2022 CPS caseworker Annette Monson appeared at our door. We exercised our God-given, Constitutional right NOT to speak to her because she has a history of violating people's rights such as making false statements on reports, entering homes without being invited in, ie: trespassing and because CPS is corrupt and unconstitutional. As soon as Annette left, I immediately called Ephraim, Utah police and spoke to Officer Aagard informing him I have no problem speaking to CPS once we get an attorney and have an attorney present and everything is recorded.



The next morning on April 28, 2022, I called CPS caseworker Annette Monson on the phone and told her that she is required by law to tell me what the specific allegations are against me. She said she understood but refused to tell me what was going on and what the allegations were.



I then called the police and spoke to Officer Hurst asking him to make a police report record that Annette Monson refuses to tell me what the allegations are.



So CPS treats us GUILTY until proven Innocent because we declined to speak to them, yet then when I ask them what's going on and to tell me what the allegations are, they refuse to speak to me.



EVIDENCE OF CPS CORRUPTION AND CHILD TRAFFICKING:



"SAVE THE BABIES: A DOCUMENTARY on CPS CHILD TRAFFICKING"

Watch here: https://banned.video/watch?id=62cc9bae5d818b6f6e8d0b61



"THESE LITTLE ONES"

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQtqks1GOug



Susan Manning continued to lie to CPS caseworker Annette Monson so Annette texted Susan around the same time I was talking to Officer Hurst in this video and told her: "If (our 16-year-old) can get out of the home and let the police know she doesn't feel safe going home, it would raise the level of danger. That would help. Annette"



After Susan Manning manipulated Annette Monson into giving Susan the greenlight to kidnap our 16-year-old, Susan did just that, just like she did before to her daughter and my future wife.



Please watch body cam footage of attempted kidnapping / custodial interference by Susan Manning here: https://www.brighteon.com/43583a88-d87a-4c5a-953e-cbd735ce1347



Ephraim, Utah Police Department

5 S Main Street

Ephraim, UT 84627

Phone: 435-283-4602



Sanpete County Attorney Office:

https://www.sanpete.com/attorney.html

160 North Main, Suite 306

Manti, UT 84642

Phone: 435-835-6381



Manti, Utah DCFS Office:

55 S. Main St.

Manti, Utah, 84642

435-835-0780

Supervisor Dave Stevens

[email protected]

CPS caseworker Annette Monson



For any investigative journalists, please contact me:

timothymcgaffin (at) championsneverquit (dot) com



#AbolishCPS #CPSChildTrafficking #EndQualifiedImmunity

