Jury Nullification: The People's Secret Weapon Against Tyranny

Thomas Jefferson called the trial by jury as the only anchor ever imagined by man that can hold a government to the constitution. And jury nullification is how to get that done. In this episode, learn what it is, the history behind it and how it works. Plenty from the founders and old revolutionaries all the way to Lysander Spooner.
Path to Liberty: October 9, 2024